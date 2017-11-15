Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new pricing analytics study on the telecom industry. The client, a telecom service provider, wanted to compare the pricing structure of their company with that of their competitors. The main objective of the client was to optimize operational cost and maximize revenues. Additionally, the client wanted to offer new services, optimize customer service, and increase revenues and profits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005085/en/

Pricing Analytics Helps a Leading Telecommunication Provider Devise a Better Pricing Structure for the Services (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the pricing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Leading players in the telecommunication industry are investing in pricing analytics to optimize prices and minimize default rates to improve customer service and satisfaction."

The telecommunications industry is growing due to the technology boom and is transforming with the ongoing innovations and technological developments. The players in the telecom industry are more concerned about increasing profitability by maximizing acquisition, enhancing customer loyalty, and minimizing customer churn rates. Therefore, service providers are advocating the need for price analysis to identify the most profitable customers and target the right audience through effective customer segmentation.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to improve customer experience and maximize profitability. The client was also able to estimate the impact of pricing on sales volume and enhance customer experience. Additionally, the client was able to gain real-time insights into the pricing scenario and was able to make proactive decisions.

This pricing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the price points and maximize sales and profits

Identify cross-selling opportunities and take informed business decision

To know more, request a free proposal

This pricing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Predicting the approximate success rate based on customers preferences

Estimating the impact of pricing on sales volume

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete pricing analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/price-analysis-telecom-industry

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005085/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us