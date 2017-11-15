Nordic Nanovector ASA - Financial Calendar

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

Quarterly Report - Q3 22.11.2017

Quarterly Report - Q4 27.02.2018

Capital Markets Day 22.11.2017

FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

Quarterly Report - Q1 30.05.2018

Half-yearly Report 22.08.2018

Quarterly Report - Q3 21.11.2018

The dates are subject to change. The time and location of the presentations will be announced in due time.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries:

Tone Kvåle

Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-91-51-95-76

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries:

Mark Swallow/David Dible/Marine Perrier (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugate (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets. The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

