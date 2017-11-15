Push, a UK Advertising Agency, Focused on Innovation and Culture Wins Coveted Google Global Award

LONDON, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On September 28th 2017, Google held their first ever global awards event in New York. The awards set out to recognise and celebrate the top-performing Google Premier Partners for their contributions to digital marketing, product innovation and client growth. Overall, 353 Google Partners were shortlisted across nine regions-with their work representing the latest thinking in digital marketing, and giving a taste of what's to come in 2018.

Google Premier Partners offer expertise, experience, and end-to-end customer service so business owners can focus on running their businesses.

To reach the shortlist, each award entry undergoes six rounds of judging. As Helene Ambiana, Head of Google Partners EMEA, explains, "Getting to the final stages of these awards and being in that room on awards night is a huge achievement. We use both internal and external judges who apply a whole range of quantitative and qualitative measures to eventually decide who should take home an award." There were only 5 awards up for grabs and Push, one of the UK's leading agencies, scooped the award for mobile innovation. Entries are judged on innovative practices and the results these practices have generated. In the case studies Push provided for the awards, they helped to scale a health clinic to over 38 locations worldwide and in another customer's mobile campaign they halved the cost for installs and quadrupled interactions.

Over the past 12 months, Push has been Google's most recognised UK Premier Partner. They have won the Europe, Middle East & Africa award for mobile innovation, were named a top 3 partner for 2 other awards - Growing Businesses Online and Display Innovation and won the award for Google's Highest Customer Satisfaction in EMEA. Push believe that company culture is a key component to winning these awards and their culture revolves around their speed to adapt to changes in the digital world" treating staff like family and being open with customers in communication and goal setting. They know the awards are recognition of the extensive support they give to customers, how they understand their business and how they help them to grow online.

Push Director, Steve Hyde said, "Being 'always ahead' in an industry that changes every day is a challenging but worthy goal. It has a real impact on our customers' results as we can demonstrate that by quickly implementing all the new 'stuff' from Google this leads to a competitive advantage and ultimately either more sales or a better cost per sale/lead or both of these. Our first ever client just sold out to a national property agency which is a real testament to how being ahead pays off".

Helene Ambiana, Head of Google Partners EMEA, added, "Push is a great Mobile-first company, who use great tech, great people and innovation to do the right and ethical thing for the customer. Push epitomizes a mindset that is essential in today's digital advertising industry and we are delighted to see them take the regional and global award for Mobile Innovation."

The global award win tops off an incredible couple of years for Push who have also been:

Recognised by Google as not only one of its Premier Partners, but one of the first and best performing Premier Partners.

Celebrating 10 years as an award winning online advertising agency.

Growing a diverse team to over 30 Google certified, PPC Specialists, to help their customers keep ahead.

Running a graduate recruitment program to attract and grow future talent in the digital sector

Push are a multi-award winning Google premier partner, specialising in PPC and conversion rate optimisation. They manage spends of over £15 million, each year, on Adwords. Whether you are a small company or a FTSE listed business their process will work for you. To find out more about Push please visit the links below:

