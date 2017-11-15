EXCHANGE NOTICE 15 NOVEMBER 2017 SHARES



NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: GOFORE PLC



At the request of Gofore Plc, Gofore Plc's shares will be traded on First North Finland as of November 16, 2017.



Short name: GOFORE Number of shares: 12 948 800 ISIN code: FI4000283130 Order book ID: 145875 ADT Value in EUR: 400 000 Company Identity Number: 1710128-9



Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: XHEL Other Equities/228 Mic code: FNFI



ICB Classification Industry: 9000 Technology Super sector: 9500 Technology



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Evli Bank Plc. For further information, please call Evli Bank Plc on +358 9 4766 9926.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services



TIEDOTE 15.11.2017 OSAKKEET



UUSI OSAKE KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI: GOFORE OYJ



Gofore Oyj:n pyynnöstä Gofore Oyj:n osakkeet ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla alkaen 16.11.2017.



Kaupankäyntitunnus: GOFORE Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 12 948 800 ISIN-koodi: FI4000283130 Order book ID: 145875 ADT-arvo: 400 000 Y-tunnus: 1710128-9



Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL Other Equities/228 Markkinapaikka: FNFI



ICB -toimialaluokitus Toimiala: 9000 Teknologia Ylätoimialaluokka: 9500 Teknologia



Tämä tieto lähetetään Hyväksytyn Neuvonantajan, Evli Pankki Oyj:n, pyynnöstä. Lisätietoja: Evli Pankki Oyj puh. +358 9 4766 9926.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services