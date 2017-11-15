Polyisobutylene Research Report: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyisobutylene: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world polyisobutylene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polyisobutylene.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of polyisobutylene

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing polyisobutylene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on polyisobutylene manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of polyisobutylene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Polyisobutylene market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: POLYISOBUTYLENE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. POLYISOBUTYLENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. POLYISOBUTYLENE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World polyisobutylene capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World polyisobutylene production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Polyisobutylene consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Polyisobutylene global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Polyisobutylene prices in the world market



4. POLYISOBUTYLENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Polyisobutylene European market analysis

Countries covered:

Belgium

France

Germany

Russia

4.2. Polyisobutylene Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

4.3. Polyisobutylene North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

USA

4.4. Polyisobutylene Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

5. POLYISOBUTYLENE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Polyisobutylene capacity and production forecast up to 2021

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Polyisobutylene consumption forecast up to 2021

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Polyisobutylene market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POLYISOBUTYLENE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. POLYISOBUTYLENE END-USE SECTOR



7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



