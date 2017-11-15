Elite Franchise Launches New Franchising League Table: The Elite Franchise 100

LONDON, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With the help of the publication's experience of the sector and a panel of experienced judges, the Elite Franchise 100 is set to recognise the top 100 brands in UK franchising

Given franchising contributes £15.1bn a year to the British economy and employs 621,000 people, it is evidently something worth celebrating.[1] And with so many inspirational franchises advancing the interests of the British economy, it's about time the many matchless brands operating in the sector received the recognition they deserve. To this end, Elite Franchise is pleased to announce the launch of the Elite Franchise 100 2018, a new annual league table that celebrates the greatest franchises the UK has to offer.

Allowing franchisors to duke it out on everything from their growth to the support they offer franchisees, the Elite Franchise 100 will rank the sector's brightest businesses. Whether it's a flourishing franchise at the top of its game or a budding business making its first inroads into the industry, the Elite Franchise 100 will provide the perfect opportunity for franchise networks to show what they're made of.

Ranked by a panel of experienced judges including Clive Sawyer, CEO of Encouraging Women Into Franchising, and Paul Clegg, managingdirector of Coconut Creatives, the Elite Franchise 100 will be judged on eight core criteria:

Longevity Financial performance Network size Growth Contribution Support Innovation Future

Josh Russell, editor of Elite Franchise, said: "Over the years, Elite Franchise has had the great privilege of covering some of Britain's most exciting franchises and we think it's time we gave something back. Celebrating the best and brightest brands, rewarding rapidly growing franchises and recognising those that are contributing most to their communities, the Elite Franchise 100 is our way of celebrating the businesses we feel are the true engine room of the economy."

Formally announced on December 8, the winners of the Elite Franchise 100 will be gathered together in a high-quality publication available for purchase from news stands and in our annual online rankings.

For more information, visit: http://elitefranchisemagazine.co.uk/ef100assets

Notes to editors

Data sources used:

1http://www.thebfa.org/about-franchising/franchising-industry-research

Brand assets can be found here.

About Elite Franchise: http://elitefranchisemagazine.co.uk/about-elite-franchise-magazine