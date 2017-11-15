NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions for business, today announces the online availability of its interview with First Cobalt Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCC) (OTCQB: FTSSF) president and CEO Trent Mell, who delves into the encouraging first test results from four of the company's 50 mines located in an historically mineral rich section of Ontario, Canada.

The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/ftssf-interview-nov-2017

Mell first reviews the initial set of milestones met by First Cobalt in 2017, and then he provides management's expectations for the year ahead.

"Our business model basically is premised on the revolution we're seeing today in electric vehicles and specifically the lithium-ion battery," Mell says. "Cobalt has become a key component, in fact there's more cobalt today by value than lithium. Over the last 12 months, a number of companies have popped up to try and satiate a growing supply deficit."

Mell, a global mining executive and capital markets professional with extensive international transactional experience, is leading the management team that includes vice-presidents Dr. Frank Santaguida, a geoscientist heading up the exploration division, and Peter Campbell, a professional engineer whose business development acumen is critical to the company's success.

Investors unfamiliar with the cobalt market might think there is little opportunity to gain exposure to a commodity that's considered to be the "best performing commodity of 2017," Mell says.

"Investors look at that and say, 'Wait a minute, most of the cobalt is produced as a byproduct of nickel and copper mines and it's produced by giants like Glencore, so if I want to be a cobalt investor it's hard for me to go get that,'" Mell says in describing the dilemma facing many investors. "We thought to be a 'go-to' name, we would frankly become the biggest and most liquid. We're doing a three-way merger and giving investors the opportunity to invest in the biggest exploration company in the world in the cobalt space ... with us you get a pure-play cobalt company."

While it is "early days" for First Cobalt, Mell notes there is much to be excited about when it comes to the company's ability to create value. First Cobalt has already picked the right management team and the right property. Add to that the encouraging first test results from drill samples taken from several of the company's 50 historically producing mines, and Mell said he believes the future looks very bright.

"We're clearly in a rich district and I think our odds here are much better than they would be in a barren or in a new green field project," Mell says in conclusion. "We've gone through the camp and taken grab samples from a number of these muckpiles (stockpiled wasterock) and the grades are actually, by today's standards, more than economic. These are representative of the kind of rocks we would want to see in a future mine and it gives us some encouragement that this camp needs to be drilled systematically for its economic opportunity. It's very impressive."

About First Cobalt Corp.

First Cobalt's objective is to create the largest pure-play cobalt exploration and development company in the world. Upon completion of the mergers with Cobalt One Ltd. and CobalTech Mining Inc., First Cobalt will control over 10,000 hectares of prospective land and 50 historic mining operations in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada as well as a mill and a permitted refinery facility.

For more information, visit https://FirstCobalt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

