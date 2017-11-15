NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (OTC PINK: RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, has implemented a dedicated sales program to concentrate on working with contractors and end-users to take advantage of state programs designed to assist in financing retrofits to energy efficient lighting. Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s LED Lites USA division will be overseeing the program that will approach both contractors and end-users directly in all states that have such incentives.

"These 'on-bill' state programs allow customers to retrofit their home and business facilities with the most up-to-date and efficient lighting at no cost to themselves," pointed out company CEO Donald MacIntyre. "The programs are some of the most effective government has ever implemented. By allowing users to make the switch to LED lighting at no cost to themselves, the lowered demands on energy production are huge, resulting in less pollution and need for infrastructure in the long run, greatly benefiting the environment."

California's program is overseen by the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority (CAEATFA) and is named the California Hub for Energy Efficiency Financing (CHEEF). Through an approved contractor, the end-user proposes a retrofit of a home or business to LED lighting. The project is evaluated with an eye to the monthly cost savings on the end-user's utility bill. Once approved, the program provides the financing for the project with the no-interest monthly repayments slightly lower than the end-user's previous monthly bill. The end-user actually lowers his utility bill while enjoying all the improvement of new LED lighting. Once the loan is repaid, the end user enjoys an even lower utility bill on into the future. And there are immediate additional savings in lower cooling bills due to the lower heat generated by LED lighting.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Bruce MacIntyre

702-685-9524

brucem@reappower.com



