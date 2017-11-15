BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Algeco/Scotsman Holding S.à r.l. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco Scotsman") today announced that, in connection with the previously announced offering of senior secured notes due 2022 by its wholly-owned subsidiary Williams Scotsman International, Inc. ("Williams Scotsman"), Algeco Scotsman has made available certain information relating to Williams Scotsman on its website, which can be accessed at Certain Information Relating To Williams Scotsman.

About Algeco Scotsman

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 25 countries with a modular fleet of approximately 276,000 units. The company operates as Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

About Williams Scotsman

Headquartered in the historic Fells Point area of Baltimore, MD, Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. Williams Scotsman is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, its branch network includes over 90 locations, its fleet is comprised of 76,000 modular space and portable storage units and its customer base has grown to more than 25,000.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions or beliefs about future events that are intended as "forward-looking statements". A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our and Williams Scotsman's actual results to differ materially from current projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations relating to us, it and its expected business combination. Any or all of these forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our and Williams Scotsman's control.

