RPA industry expert Richard Denton appointed as Symphony's UiPath practice lead

Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation, today announced a strategic partnership with global RPA software vendor UiPath. The partnership serves to combine Symphony's RPA consulting, implementation and managed services offerings with UiPath's leading software solutions for enterprises looking to digitally transform their operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005127/en/

Richard Denton, Symphony Ventures' UiPath Practice Lead (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the partnership, Symphony becomes an Implementation Partner enabling delivery and ongoing support for organizations that have selected UiPath as their RPA tool of choice. Symphony also becomes a licensed reseller of UiPath software, offering a single purchase-point for organizations seeking services and software.

Symphony and UiPath have charted similar courses marked by recent financing rounds and expansions into territories including Latin America and India. The partnership formally solidifies an already robust working relationship where Symphony has helped clients leverage the power of UiPath in industries including healthcare, insurance, entertainment and aviation.

"UiPath offers an enterprise-grade RPA solution that is secure and agile - two of the attributes we recommend clients consider when selecting an automation tool," said Ian Barkin, chief strategy officer, Symphony Ventures. "We have enjoyed a close partnership over the past three years, implementing best-in-class solutions for clients using UiPath's technology. We are thrilled to formalize this partnership and share in each other's success. Together we will enable global brands to have access to high-quality tools coupled with the expertise needed to maximize the results of large-scale digital transformations."

"We are committed to delivering the most capable, agile and scalable RPA platform on the market for our clients," said Daniel Dines, chief executive officer, UiPath. "To match our commitment, we are looking for solid partnerships with experienced players in the automation market, and Symphony Ventures has demonstrated an unrivaled commitment to the industry. We are confident that the Symphony team will dramatically enhance customer value for our shared clientele under our partnership."

Leading Symphony's UiPath practice is Richard Denton. Denton previously served as a senior automation consultant at Genfour (acquired by Accenture), a known pioneer in the RPA space. Denton has a strong relationship with UiPath and has been recognized by its Community Forum as a top contributor to the success of its software. He also brings experience working in the outsourcing, telecommunications and financial services industries, essential to establishing sound RPA practices in these key vertical markets. Denton leads a global team of UiPath developers that has undergone advanced and project-based training to implement UiPath's solutions.

"We're here to help enterprises do big, complex and significant things with RPA," said Denton. "The time for digital operations is now. Our team is here to help."

Symphony is a sponsor and exhibitor at two UiPath Forward conferences this month. The first will be held in New York City on November 16 and the second will be held in London on November 30. For more information on the conferences, visit https://www.uipath.com/uipath-forward-2017 .

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony has clients in more than 21 countries in every major industry and works with a roster of leading software providers including UiPath, Blue Prism, NICE Systems, Kryon Systems and Celaton. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients. Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.comand follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

About UiPath

UiPath is a leading global Robotic Process Automation vendor providing a complete software platform to help organizations efficiently automate business processes. The company is at the forefront of the digital business revolution achieving over 500% yearly revenue growth since 2015. A global community of thousands of users and over 300 customers use UiPath's Platform to deploy attended and unattended software robots quickly and accurately resulting in better business outcomes, stronger security and compliance across complex processes, and higher job satisfaction. Based in New York City, UiPath also maintains offices worldwide in Australia, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005127/en/

Contacts:

Symphony Ventures

Kristen Leathers, 1-617-426-2222

Version 2.0 Communications

kleathers@v2comms.com