Medidata Medical Imaging Provides End-to-End Control of Rapidly Growing Data Source

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based solutions and data analytics for clinical research, and ICON (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced a new collaboration to enhance the management of medical imaging during drug development research. ICON will expand its use of the Medidata Clinical Cloud to include image management services for end-to-end digital control of the healthcare industry's fastest growing data source.

ICON, a Medidata CRO partner since 2005, will now leverage Medidata Medical Imaging to manage imaging studies through a single, unified cloud platform. With Medidata imaging technology, ICON customers, including sponsors and sites, will have the added benefit of configurable and near real-time image access; enhancing speed and facilitating analysis during clinical trials.

"Imaging biomarkers have become a key element in clinical trial design and are a valuable resource in enabling early decision making and pipeline management," commented Paul McCracken, ICON's VP Imaging. "By adding Medidata imaging to our market-leading expertise and suite of technology assets, we are streamlining the management of images during clinical trials, which will help to improve quality and reduce the cycle times associated with medical image management."

Medidata Medical Imaging works seamlessly with the Medidata Clinical Cloud or as a stand-alone solution, enabling efficient workflow management and flexibility. The Medidata solution automates the distribution and review process after the image upload; reducing the time associated with image management, while increasing data quality and confidence.

"We are proud to be a long time partner of ICON, and our new collaboration reinforces ICON's dedication to facilitating the discovery of new patient solutions," said Wade Wirta, managing director, Medidata. "Imaging technology is opening new doors during the drug development process, from the monitoring of outcomes to therapy responses. With the Medidata cloud platform, researchers can efficiently leverage imaging to accelerate clinical trial breakthroughs."

About Medidata:

Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 950 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developers-from study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 97 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 13,100 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com/imaging.

