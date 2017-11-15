Cannabis Infused Products Generating Mouth-watering Opportunities Across North American Legal Marijuana Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovation is a driving force behind enormous growth in the Legal Cannabis markets across the U.S. and Canada as new CBD Infused products continue to gain in popularity for consuming cannabis while exploring alternative choices to smoking. Even alcohol giant, Constellation Brands is keeping tabs on the marijuana industry as reports indicates the company is looking to pay about $191 million for a stake in a well known, large Canadian seller of medicinal-marijuana products.Although the company recently said it has no plans to sell cannabis in the U.S. or other markets until it's legal "at all government levels but for now, it's more a matter of identifying markets with growth potential", said Chief Executive Officer Rob Sands. Cannabis companies in the markets this week with developments include: Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA), GreenGro Technologies Inc. (OTC: GRNH), CV Sciences Inc. (OTC: CVSI), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC: ACBFF) (TSX: ACB), Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC: BLOZF).

Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA) today announced the company plans to have a cannabis infused beverage ready to launch in Canada in conjunction with the nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana expected in Canada in July of 2018. Deloitte estimates the market for legal marijuana in Canada could reach $8 billion .The Canadian Spirits market is $5 billion."I originally became a Puration shareholder when I purchased the Puration distribution rights for Canada," said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. "I am a Canadian citizen and with my experience and contacts in Canada, I became interested some time ago in distributing Puration products in Canada.One thing has led to another and Puration has evolved. My interest in Puration has since grown, and so I have become the CEO.With the pending nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada, combined with Puration's experience in cannabis extractions and making cannabis infused beverages, I am even more enthusiastic today about distributing Puration products in Canada then when I originally came to the company.I think Puration's success with EVERx CBD Infused Water is laudable, but I think the opportunity to introduce a THC infused beverage in Canada is a much bigger opportunity than EVERx."Read this and more news for Puration at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pura.html

Puration has licensed a patented process for extracting cannabinoids from the cannabis plant. Today the company produces and markets a CBD Infused Sports Water. Puration introduced EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water earlier this year in March at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Annual Arnold Sports Festival (formerly the Arnold Classic) in Columbus, Ohio. The Arnold is host to more athletes than the Olympics with over 70 sporting events and over 18,000 athletes. EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water was featured in September at Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness and Performance Expo In Las Vegas. EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water is also now on shelves at Drug Emporium. The company recently announced adding Strawberry Kiwi and Lemon Lime flavors to its EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water. EVERx has become a leading brand name in the CBD infused marketplace and one of the only CBD infused products in the sports nutrition marketplace.

In other industry developments and market activity:

GreenGro Technologies Inc. (OTC: GRNH) closed up over 2% with over 2.3 million shares traded by the market close on Tuesday. GreenGro Technologies announced late last month that it has executed a lease on 4-acres of property in a commercial agriculture zoned region of Southern California, completed set-up of the Company's greenhouse and readies for production."Greenhouse-number-one will be operated by the horticulture experts at The Greenhouse Collect, a non-profit organization serving medical marijuana patients since 2014.

CV Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) closed Tuesday up 6% at $0.2385 with nearly one million shares traded on the day. The company recently announced it has been named on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500', an annual ranking of the fastest growing companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors in North America. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal year 2013 to 2016, with CV Sciences growing by 403% during this period. CV Sciences' President and CEO, Michael J. Mona, comments, "We are proud to be named among the fastest growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. This prestigious award reflects CV Sciences' market leadership and our dedication to developing products that improve health and patient outcomes. We are honored by this recognition and look forward to the Company's continued growth."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: ACBFF) (TSX: ACB.TO) closed up over 7% on Tuesday at $5.04 trading over 9.6 million shares on the OTC Markets and also closed up over 7% on the Toronto Exchange at $6.41 on heavy trading volume of 63.4 Million shares traded by the market close. The company also announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Edmonton, Alberta, on November 13, 2017. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 88,726,591 million representing 23.86 per cent of Aurora's issued and outstanding Common Shares. All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 6, 2017, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO.CN) (OTC: BLOZF) closed up over 64% on Tuesday at $1.61 trading over 8 Millions shares on the Canadian CSE Exchange and also closed up over 64% at $1.27 trading over 2.3 Million shares on the OTC Markets. The company recently announced that the Company has been listed as one of the "50 Innovations to Watch" in British Columbia by Business in Vancouver ("BIV") magazine. According to BIV, the special edition magazine, "lists 50 made in B.C. innovations that are making waves across the province, the country and the world." The list includes companies from a wide range of industries such as technology, financial services, clean tech and consumer products, and includes prominent B.C. companies like Lululemon Athletica, Ballard Power Systems, and Mogo Finance.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Puration, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

