Rising Demand for Cannabis Oils Pushes Canada's Producers Into Overdrive

NEW YORK, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Licensed cannabis producers in Canada are growing at remarkable pace, swept forward by the country's legalization of medicinal marijuana in 2001 and impending legalization for recreational use of the plant, set for July 1, 2018. Amid demand for cannabis in various forms, oils are a significant contributor to the growth of leading producers that are keeping an eye on evolving market trends (http://nnw.fm/Xa32z). Key industry players such as ABcann Global Corp. (OTC ABCCF) (TSX-V: ABCN) (ABCCF Profile), Emblem Cannabis, Inc. (OTC: EMMBF) (TSX-V: EMC), Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH), OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (OTC: OGRMF) (TSX-V: OGI) and Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: SPRWF) (TSX-V: FIRE) are leading the industry and adjusting their strategies to include mounting consumer demand for oils.

ABcann Global (OTCQB: ABCCF) (TSX.V: ABCN) is leveraging its position as a globally licensed, cost efficient producer of premium quality organic standardized medicinal cannabis to expand its product line to include cannabis oils. As one of Canada's first licensed cannabis producers, ABcann is significantly ahead of the curve when it comes to production capacities. The company's licensed and fully operational Vanluven Facility produces 1,000 kg annually. Construction on the company's Kimmett facility, an industry-leading, purpose-built, world class style facility, is under contract with another 65 acres under full Abcann ownership for future expansion plans. As noted in its corporate presentation (http://nnw.fm/W6rbx), ABcann's yield per square foot is 100 percent over the industry average.

Pivoting off its deep roots in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, ABcann's wholly owned ABcann Medicinals, Inc. subsidiary in August launched CBD-Med, one of Canada's highest legal CBD:THC (cannabidol:tetrahydrocannabinol) ratio products available on the market (http://nnw.fm/sYv7g), under Health Canada regulations.

The launch of CBD-Med is on par with ABcann's broader strategy to diversify its product line and capture its share of demand for cannabis oils. Products that ABcann will have available for patients are expected to include a 1-1 THC/CBD drop, a high THC dropper and a high CBD dropper.

"The development of these products is in line with ABcann's corporate strategy as a premium product provider of organic, pesticide free cannabis," ABcann's executive chairman stated in the press release. "As the Company continues to scale production capacity, our product line will expand as we strive to increase shareholder value through capturing a larger market share of the current global medical markets."

CBD-Med's high CBD content is a vital differentiating factor. Although the virtues of THC have been loudly sung, many patients exhibit adverse reactions, such as short-term memory impairment, dysphoria (feeling uneasy for no apparent reason), increased levels of anxiety and even panic attacks to the cannabinoid. On the other hand, CBD is devoid of such side effects and, moreover, appears to mitigate the injurious effects of THC when taken in conjunction with it.

More than half (54%) the cannabis strains on the Canadian market have a high THC-CBD ratio, with THC over 15% and CBD less than 1%. Many others (29%) have less THC but negligible amounts of CBD, with THC less than 15% and CBD below 1%. Only 14% of strains have both THC and CBD levels that exceed 5%. And just 3% of strains have less than 1% THC and more than 9% CBD, a highly prized category in which CBD-Med can be found.

Emblem Cannabis, Inc. (OTC: EMMBF) (TSX-V: EMC.V) is also strategizing for its share of the market. Earlier this month the company was granted a license to sell cannabis oils (http://nnw.fm/0rdcB ). Late last year, Emblem was granted a supplemental license for the production of cannabis extracts. John Stewart, President of Emblem's Pharmaceutical Division has emphasized the importance of this license to the company's plan to provide high quality, differentiated cannabis products, in a variety of formats. Emblem plans to offer a selection of cannabis oils, including those from CBD dominant strains, THC dominant strains and strains with both CBD and THC content. The company believes cannabis oils and related formulations provide a level of consistency and dosage accuracy that cannot be achieved with dried flower. Such products also provide a method of consumption that many consumers find to be substantially more precise and convenient.

Meanwhile, Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH.V), through its Emerald Health Botanicals subsidiary, as a licensed producer is already offering eight oils with varying levels of THC, THCA, CBD, and THC to CBD ratios. The product line includes the company's recently launched CBD-25 and CBD-50 medical cannabis oils containing approximately 25 milligrams and 50 mg of CBD per milliliter (http://nnw.fm/mSfc3). The company believes that CBD-50 will provide a unique treatment option to doctors and patients seeking high CBD potency with minimal THC. Its management is of the opinion that CBD-50 contains the highest amount of CBD per milliliter on the ACMPR market today. Emerald Health Botanicals is now licensed to produce and sell both dried medical cannabis flower and medical cannabis oil in Canada. The subsidiary currently operates an indoor facility in Victoria, BC, and is making progress on expansion plans for a 32-acre property in Metro Vancouver and a joint venture with Village Farms that utilizes a 25-acre existing greenhouse complex in Delta, BC.

Moncton, New Brunswick-based OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (OTC: OGRMF) (TSX-V: OGI.V) in June received an upgrade to its licensed producer status (http://nnw.fm/47QlM), allowing both the production and sale of cannabis oil extracts, as well as the company's current dried medical cannabis products. Quickly acting on that approval, OrganiGram released Shubie, a pure CBD edible oil that expands its range of cannabis oil offerings. Shubie is an ethanol-extracted cannabis oil formulated in an organic sunflower oil base (http://nnw.fm/RTd4Y). This 50ml formulation boasts 23.7 mg/ml CBD and 1.39 mg/ml THC. Like the other oils in the OrganiGram line up, Shubie was named for an iconic Atlantic Canadian waterway, the Shubenacadie River.

Supreme Pharmaceuticals' (OTC: SPRWF) (TSX-V: FIRE.V) wholly owned 7ACRES subsidiary recently received approval from Health Canada tobegin cultivation at its 30,000 square-foot flowering rooms at the company's hybrid grow facility. The additional flowering rooms increases the size of 7ACRES' flowering facility to 40,000 square feet. 7ACRES, and thus Supreme, also has its footing in oils via a retail partnership with Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTC: ACBFF). In its fourth-quarter financial results, Aurora said sales of dried medical cannabis and cannabis oils contributed$5.6 millionto revenues, of which$0.4 million(7.1%) was generated inGermanyand$5.2 millionin Canada (http://nnw.fm/MOgY2 ).



Adoption of cannabis oil continues to increase as a preferred alternative to cannabinoid consumption, providing cannabis cultivators with an unprecedented market opportunity paced by rising consumer demand.

For more information on ABcann Global please visit: ABcann Global (TSX.V: ABCN) (OTCQB: ABCCF)

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN).



About IBBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.



Please feel free to visit the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN) http://www.InvestorBasedBrandNetwork.com



Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

+1-212-418-1217

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611



http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com