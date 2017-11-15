Global Bioherbicides Market, 2025 - Advancements in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and Genetic Engineering

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Bioherbicides Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Bioherbicides market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are consumer preference for nutritional and organic food products, rapidly growing biocontrol seed treatment solutions and advancements in integrated pest management (IPM) and genetic engineering.
Scope of the Report
- On the basis of formulation the market is segmented by liquid, granular, wettable powder, pellets and other formulations.
- Depending on mode of application the market is categorized into foliar, seed treatment, post-harvest and soil application.
- Based on source the market is segregated into biochemicals, microbials and other sources.
- By crop type the market is bifurcated into permanent crops, arable crops and other crop types.
- In terms of application the market is categorized into non-agricultural crop type and agricultural crop type. Furthermore Non-Agricultural Crop Type is divided into plantation crops, turf & ornamentals and other non-agricultural crop types.
- Agricultural Crop Type is classified into oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and cereals & grains.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
- Dupont
- Bioherbicides Australia PTY Ltd
- Hindustan Bio-Tech
- BASF
- AGRAUXINE SA
- Certis LLC
- FMC Corporation
- Jiangsu Dongbao Agrochemical Co. Ltd
- Koppert Biological systems
- Novozyme Biological
- Certified Organics Australia PTY Ltd
- Bayer crop science
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Verdesian Life Sciences
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc
- HerbaNatur Inc
- Deer Creek Holdings
- Special Biochem Pvt. Ltd
- Ecopesticides International Inc
- Mycologic Inc. Innovative Biologicals
