Binary Tree named a finalist in CRN's 2017 Tech Innovator Awards

KENDALL PARK, NewJersey, Nov.15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Binary Tree announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Binary Tree as a finalist in the 2017 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. These annual awards honor standout hardware, software and services that have helped move the IT industry forward.

In compiling the 2017 Tech Innovator Award list, CRN editors evaluated 216 products across 32 technology categories using criteria including technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve end users' IT challenges. Binary Tree's Power 365 took top honors in the Cloud Applications category.

"Binary Tree is honored to accept CRN's recognition as part of the 2017 CRN Tech Innovator Awards for Cloud Applications," said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of BinaryTree. "Our mission is to provide first-to-market capabilities for addressing the basic collaboration needs of organizations managing multiple Office 365 tenants. As such, our Power365 software-as-a-service Azure-based platform will continue to serve the growing needs of enterprise clients."

Power365 helps organizations easily integrate and migrate between tenants of Office 365. It unifies email domains, creates a single global address list, enables unified calendar lookups and performs high-velocity mail migration, all while keeping focus on a premium user experience with uninterrupted productivity.

"We are excited to see the success of the Microsoft 365 bundle in enterprises and with Power365, our clients and partners can now manage multiple tenants of Office 365 with interoperability, collaboration and adherence to security needs on the very first day of mergers and acquisitions," said Ryan Niemann, CRO for Binary Tree. "This is a growing need with Office 365 management and Power365 helps our end-clients across the globe eliminate downtime."

The December issue of CRN will feature the Tech Innovator Awards; view it online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Binary Tree

Since 1993, Binary Tree has transformed more than 7,000 global clients and 40 million users, including 7 million users to Office 365. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a globally preferred vendor for Office 365. Its headquarters are located outside of New York City with global offices in France, Germany, Singapore, Sweden and the U.K. Its award-winning software and services help companies modernize email, directories and applications by moving and integrating them to the Microsoft cloud. The company's business-first approach helps plan, move and manage the transformation process from end to end so that clients can stay focused on their core businesses. Binary Tree's experts deliver low-risk, successful IT transformations. For more, visit www.binarytree.com.

