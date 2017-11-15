FLUX Data Inc. Announces New Pricing amid Record Growth

Effective immediately, the FLUX collaboration and interoperability application is available for $24 per month. Enterprise access is available for $833/mo. for small architecture, engineering and construction firms and $1,666/mo. for larger companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FLUX is used by more than 6,200 companies in 151 countries. Computational Designers, digitally-driven Engineers and sophisticated Building Information Modeling (BIM) professionals at Frank Gehry Partners, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), SHOP, Arup Group, Buro Happold Engineering, Thornton Tomasetti rely on FLUX to simplify the creation of the world's most advanced buildings.

"FLUX is fiercely focused on applying technology to allow architects and engineers to maximize the time that they spend designing and minimize the time and effort required for repetitive tasks," said Jamie Roche, FLUX Data Inc. CEO. "Every hour that we cut out of moving data from one file format to another is an hour that can be spent making better buildings. By lowering the barrier to access, we enable our users to share the advantages of FLUX with all of their coworkers and partners."

Cutting-edge Architectural Design, Engineering and Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) require extended teams to collaborate on enormously complex projects across great distances. The FLUX platform simplifies the creation and sharing of custom scripts and makes it easy for the most technologically advanced members of the AEC community to communicate with clients, partners and AEC community members with widely varying technical sophistication.

When using FLUX on the new Le Monde Headquarters in Paris, Håvard Vasshaug, Design Technology Manager at Snoehetta and Co-Founder at Bad Monkeys said, "We were able to leverage the best talent in the best software tool. Using a diverse team in terms of geography and in terms of field of expertise, connecting the data, they were able to work more flexibly than if one person were responsible for everything. It could have been done in one program and probably would have arrived at the same result but would have been much slower and significantly more difficult for sure."

FLUX was created inside of Google X to radically lower the cost and improve the quality of building worldwide. FLUX is a cloud platform and applications that break down historic barriers to construction quality and efficiency enabling predictably great building. FLUX connects and organizes information from disparate applications enabling designers, engineers, contractors, subcontractors, owners and material suppliers to use their preferred tools and seamlessly collaborate.

FLUX Data Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in New York and London. Additional information is available at www.flux.io.

