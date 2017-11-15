Blockchain to Enable Frictionless Transactions, Transparency to Ease Complexities of Global Oil & Gas Industry

NEW YORK, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The oil and gas industry has always been a breeding ground for innovation and the adoption of new technologies, like 3-D seismic mapping and hydraulic fracturing. While a majority of such bleeding-edge tech has been implemented in field operations, back-office procedures such as supply chain management have lagged behind. Digital technologies are increasingly being used to increase profit margins via back-office enhancement, providing disruptive advantages to operators at every scale. From augmented reality and predictive financial systems to distributed open-ledgering blockchain technology, the oil and gas industry is evolving to create a major opportunity for aggressive participants such as blockchain early adopter Petroteq Energy, Inc. (TSX-V: PQE) (OTC: PQEFF) (FRANKFURT: MW4A) (PQEFF Profile). This is a trend that's also successfully pursued by tech juggernauts such as Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), IBM (NYSE: IBM), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL).



The oil and gas industry is saddled with expensive upstream exploration and development, as well as persistent downstream efficiency challenges. This inescapable reality has ignited a firestorm of activity around blockchain-enabled systems that can create real-time situational awareness and help offset associated costs and complexities. These blockchain-enabled systems can function as active transparency systems for the supply chain and are destined to further evolve into largely self-governing cognitive networks which can reduce the cost of activities such as payment transactions by up to 30 percent. But the power of cryptographically-secured and decentralized (nodal) peer-to-peer network technology like blockchain, which essentially self-monitors (while providing inherent reliability and redundancy), doesn't stop at improving transaction handling. This technology will eventually touch every component of the increasingly complex hydrocarbon supply chain, resulting in transformative logistical advantages across key supply chain components ranging from production sites and refineries to pipelines, terminals and short-term storage facilities. This transformative capability will also help revolutionize activity at shipping and port infrastructure, as well as at the eventual points of sale.

For a company like Petroteq Energy, Inc. (TSX.V: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) (FRANKFURT:MW4A), known for its patented solvent/surfactant-based high-capacity bitumen extraction process for cleanly exploiting raw oil sands, the move to develop a blockchain-based platform in conjunction with First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC: BITCF) is as natural as it is well-timed. Petrobloq (https://petrobloq.com/) is specifically designed to meet the supply chain management needs of the oil and gas sector and the unique complexities and challenges of upstream, midstream and downstream industries.



Oil and gas companies face intraday fluctuations in supply and demand, as well as a constantly changing geopolitical atmosphere and increasing regulatory oversight. Paired with the underlying difficulty of exploration and production, these complexities reveal the critical nature and need for efficient supply chain management.



As Petroteq and First Bitcoin understand, the supply chain must extend beyond the product that a company produces and into ancillary supply chains required to produce its product. Their Petrobloq solution is designed as an intelligent supply chain that learns market conditions and helps the user adapt to market variables - a feature that stands to benefit a wide variety of sectors.



"Blockchain technology has the potential to change not only the oil and gas sector but also other areas of the global business world, leading to improved and optimized efficiency of the end-to-end business transaction processes," First Bitcoin Capital CEO Greg Rubin explained in the press release announcing Petroteq's $500,000 contract (http://nnw.fm/fBui0). Notably, Rubin is a first-mover in the blockchain arena, which adds weight to the creation of this new blockchain-based platform.

Rubin is an international energy products investor with 10 years of experience working in the Russian oil market in a variety of roles, including engineering, site planning, drilling, geophysics, and refinery operations. His international experience includes planning oil and gas infrastructure projects, oil product commerce and trading, energy, technology, refinery development and the Carbon Credit Market. Through his analysis of the commodities and financial markets worldwide, Rubin has applied his expertise in management, investor relations, market analysis and business philosophy to usher CoinQX Bitcoin and ALTcoin Exchange into future opportunities.

Under his guidance, First Bitcoin Capital has chosen the Hyperledger blockchain, a product developed by the Linux Foundation-led open-source cross-industry collaborative Hyperledger Project, as the core technology for the new Petrobloq platform. First Bitcoin Capital will also build for Petroteq a smart contract system prototype on a blockchain to improve the efficiency of oil and gas supply chain management interactions. Taking advantage of distributed ledgers, the two companies will explore ways to optimize and monitor the supply chain logistics on the blockchain to automate oil and gas industry transactions.



"We have begun a journey with First Bitcoin Capital to exploit the potential of this new technology. We are very pleased with the cooperation with the team and will begin to develop a first blockchain proof-of-concept. We look forward to seeing these blockchain applications applied to our business," stated Petroteq CEO Alex Blyumkin.



While blockchain technology shows incredible potential for companies like Petroteq and other oil and gas players, the success of such application can be found outside the industry entirely.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is certainly no stranger to disruptive technological innovation, having kicked open the e-commerce door in the 90s for retail, in a way that blockchain tech now seems ready to do today for a wide variety of industries. Amazon's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), continues to be the company's most profitable and crushed Q3 expectations, with $4.58 billion in revenues on 42 percent growth. A major move to embrace blockchain last year via a collaboration with Digital Currency Group has placed AWS at the forefront of the quest to create secure and frictionless blockchain-enabled services for companies in finance, insurance and technology.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) has long been at this forefront, seeking to engineer an immutable, transparent and auditable transaction platform based on blockchain. The company's report on blockchain for the chemicals and petroleum industries deserves a closer look from investors seeking to understand how all of this will play out. The advent of IBM Blockchain, based on the Linux Foundation's open source and cross-industry promoting Hyperledger framework, has already begun to enable fully transparent and scalable systems for a variety of industries. The potential for this sort of technology in the heavily regulated oil and gas industry, which is plagued in the international market by innumerable and varying governmental oversight requirements, really needs to be taken to heart.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has also seen the potential of the cryptographically secure, shared, distributed ledgering technology that is blockchain. Leveraging the company's Azure data and AI platform, Microsoft is able to offer unique off-chain data-management and analysis capabilities. A survey this year by Microsoft and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) highlighted blockchain as one of the key areas, in the next three to five years, on which some 70 percent of industry respondents intend to spend significantly more.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is also embracing blockchain technology, with Oracle Blockchain Cloud Services (also using Hyperledger) becoming a way for the company's customers to easily link existing inventory and supply chain software to a secure, distributed transaction system, irrespective of where that existing software runs. The size and volume of contracts and transactions in the oil and gas industry has always created a panoply of reconciliation and tracking complications among contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The emergence of smart contracts enabled by blockchain technology now seems like the inevitable future.

Industry regulation by governments around the world, as well as IoT (internet of things) proliferation, will continue to be driving factors for blockchain-enabled platform development in the oil and gas industry. Demand for oil is increasing steadily according to OPEC's World Oil Outlook 2017, which recently revised its forecast for 2040 upward by 1.7 million BOPD. There is a tremendous opportunity here for companies like Petroteq, which has taken the opportunity to develop a blockchain platform for the increasingly complex logistical environment of the oil and gas industry.

For more information on Petroteq Energy, visit Petroteq Energy, Inc. (TSX-V: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) (FRANKFURT:MW4A)

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements.The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN).



About IBBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.



Please feel free to visit the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN) http://www.InvestorBasedBrandNetwork.com





Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

+1-212-418-1217

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611



http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com