AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann CEO to Present at Massachusetts State House New Summit

Massachusetts Marijuana Summit: Understanding the Challenges and Opportunities in the New Age of Legalization

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), an Agricultural-Technology company that is developing the next generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation properties, announced today that CEO Tim Keogh will be speaking at today's State House News Forum "Massachusetts Marijuana Summit" held in Boston, MA.

The Forum will kickoff with an address by Massachusetts' newly created Cannabis Control Commission's Chairman Steven Hoffman and two lively panel discussions with experts from government, law, and the state's rapidly evolving marijuana industry about the many challenges and opportunities as Massachusetts navigates the new world of legalization.

The panel of experts will be moderated by Mr. Dan Adams of the Boston Globe and Mr. Jim Borghesani of the Marijuana Policy Project. The panel will address the state-specific regulatory, financial, and operational considerations facing regulators and entrepreneurs in Massachusetts' regulated Adult-Use and Medical Cannabis industry.

AmeriCann is developing the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC), a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing development in the midst of the rapidly growing Massachusetts medical cannabis market. The MMCC project is approved for 1 million square feet, which will be developed in phases and is expected to be one of the most technologically advanced cultivation facilities in the nation.

"Massachusetts is one of the most dynamic developing cannabis markets in the United States," stated AmeriCann CEO Tim Keogh. "Our MMCC project will become a center of excellence for quality, consistency and efficiency and play an important role in helping to provide the cannabis infrastructure the Commonwealth requires."

The project first phase will consist of a 30,000 square foot greenhouse, laboratory and research center. AmeriCann has agreements with Coastal Compassion, Inc. one of a limited number of licensed operators in the Massachusetts cannabis market. Coastal Compassion, Inc. will lease 100% of the first phase of MMCC upon completion.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQX: ACAN) is a publicly traded Agricultural Technology (Ag-Tech) company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann, Inc. is a Certified B Corp, an acknowledgment of the company's commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability. AmeriCann became the first public cannabis company to earn this respected accreditation. More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo

About Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC)

The Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center is approved for nearly 1,000,000 square feet of medical cannabis cultivation and processing in Freetown, Massachusetts. The state-of-the-art, sustainable, greenhouse project will consist of multiple planned phases for tenants in the Massachusetts medical marijuana market.

AmeriCann's Cannopy System uniquely combines expertise from traditional horticulture, lean manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and cannabis cultivation to create superior facilities and procedures. AmeriCann is planning to replicate the Canopy platform in additional states.

The first phase of the project consists of 30,000 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing infrastructure in Building 3 and 130,000 square feet of Building 1. AmeriCann can expand Building 1 to approximately 600,000 sq. ft., based on patient demand.

About Solanna

AmeriCann has developed and owns "Solanna", a new comprehensive line of nutraceutical-grade cannabis-infused products. AmeriCannhas created the brand, packaging concepts and invested significantly in Standard Operating Procedures and Good Manufacturing Practices to ensure safety, consistency, and efficacy across the product offering.

The intellectual property for Solanna will be licensed by AmeriCann to regulated cannabis businesses and will initially focus on providing healthier alternatives to smoking that include:

Capsules

Topical lotions and balms

Sublingual tinctures

Oral dissolving film

Trans-dermal applications

The Company plans to expand the product line to include edible products, health drinks and branded concentrates. The products are designed to allow consumers to manage dosage through micro-dosing and to improve efficacy by incorporating blends of other plants, essential oils, and other supplements that enhance and complement the benefits of cannabis.

The Solanna line of products will be offered exclusively through AmeriCann's Preferred Partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

