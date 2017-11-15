ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Press release highlights:

-- Hole OB-17-56 extended the Vintage Zone by over 500 meters along strike with intercept of 27.5 g/t Gold over 1.4 m at a depth of 65.8 m (See figure 1) -- The Vintage Zone has been now traced over a strike length of 825 meters and vertical depth of up to 580 meters. -- Assays are pending from 2 additional exploration drill holes completed on the Vintage Zone in 2017.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RDS)(OTC: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that hole OB-17-56 has successfully extended the Vintage zone by 500 m along strike at the O'Brien gold project. The project is located along the Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The Vintage zone is parallel to, and to the north of bulk of current resources at the O'Brien project. The zone is located only 85 meters north of the Cadillac Break in a context that is similar to producing and historical mines in the Cadillac mining camp. The structure has been traced by drilling on over 825 meters strike length from East to West, vertical height of up to 580 meters and remains open in all directions.

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO commented: "Current exploration results continue to increase the overall dimension of the Vintage Zone. High-grade gold intercepts have been obtained from 65 meters to 580 meters at depth in the first nine holes completed on Vintage in 2017. Due to its high grade and proximity to current resources, the Vintage Zone will be a key part of O'Brien's exploration plan moving forward".

Table 1 Drilling results summary on the Vintage Zone

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole From To Length Grade Interpreted zone (m) (m) (m) Au ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-52 367.5 368.0 0.5 12.2 Cadillac Wacke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-56 65.8 67.2 1.4 27.5 Cadillac Wacke ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OB-17-56 202.0 232.7 30.7 0.9 Piche Volcanics, QFP #2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 222.4 223.7 1.3 4.6 QFP #2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i)VG; Denotes presence of visible gold

Note; Results are presented as down hole width; true width are estimated between 55 to 70% of down hole thickness.

Vintage zone exploration program

Vintage is a parallel zone of the O'Brien project located approximately 85 meters north of the Cadillac Break in the Cadillac Group of meta-sediments comprising sequence of polymictic conglomerate, banded iron formation (BIF) and grauwacke. In comparison, current resources of 36E and Kewagama zones are located in the Piche Group, south of the Cadillac Break. The Vintage zone saw small historical exploration programs, which were never followed upon. In 2017, the company established several high-priority exploration drill targets through historical data compilation in this area of the O'Brien gold project. The first nine drill holes that tested these targets were completed over a strike length of 825 meters and up to 580 meters depth. The new info added to the few available historical information helps to demonstrate the continuity and the favourable geometry of the Vintage zone. All intercepts remain open in all directions.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at Swastika Laboratories Ltd, in Swastika, Ontario. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, independent consultant, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Cadillac Break, is Radisson's flagship asset. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com.

