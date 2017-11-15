Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 15/11/2017 / 21:11 UTC+8 *Immediate Release* TCL Multimedia Authorised as Joint Global Partner in Promotion of _Justice League_ with Warner Brothers Launched 4K Ultra High Definition UHD Smart TV P6 Series and P2 Series (15 November 2017, Hong Kong) *TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited* ("TCL Multimedia" or "the Group", HKSE stock code: 01070) announced its strategic partnership with Warner Brothers ("Warner Bros."), and has been authorised as the joint global partner in promotion of the studio's blockbuster _Justice League _and the sole sponsor for the film's premiere in Hong Kong. The Group announced the official launch of its UHD Smart TV P6 series and P2 series products at TCL X _Justice League_ New Product Launch held in Hong Kong today. Leveraging on the widespread influence of Warner Bros. and _Justice League_ in the global entertainment industry, the two parties are joining hands in the extensive promotion of the film with its fans and customers around the globe, further enhancing the awareness of the TCL brand, and demonstrating its strong brand equity. Mr. Bo Lianming, Chairman of TCL Multimedia, stated, "As one of the leading TV manufacturers in the world, TCL is committed to creating an international, young and vibrant brand image through entertainment and sports marketing. This strategic partnership with Warner Bros. not only strengthens its brand influence in the world, but also enables consumers to have a better understanding of TCL's high-end products and technological strength, offering them a brand-new personalised entertainment experience with a series of penetrating promotional programmes." At the product launch event, TCL Multimedia announced the launch of its brand new UHD Smart TV P6 series and P2 series products. The P6 series come with four features: 4.88mm ultra-slim framework design, HDR (High Dynamic Range) Display, Omni voice control technology, and built-in Netflix video streaming service, and the P2 series are equipped with 4K ultra high definition display and the HDR Ready function supporting the HDR signals, bringing users exceptional sensory experience. -End- *About TCL Multimedia* Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. Through a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a "double +" strategy which includes "intelligence + internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, it strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with an exquisite experience with its smart products and services. The Group ranked No.3 in the global LCD TV market with a market share of 7.1% in the first half of 2017 according to the latest IHS Technology figures and ranked No.3 in the PRC LCD TV market with a market share of 13.6% in the first three quarters of 2017 according to CMM's report. The Group is included in the eligible shares list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit its website: http://multimedia.tcl.com. This press release is issued by Cornerstones Communications Ltd. on behalf of *TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited*. For further information, please contact: *Cornerstones Communications Ltd. * Kylie Yeung / Ivan Kau / Cham Chen / Sara Qian T: (852) 2903 9293 / 2903 9285 / 2903 9299 / 2903 9282 F: (852) 2887 1712 E: tcl.multimedia@cornerstonescom.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EHYKXFVANT [1] Document title: TCL Multimedia in Partnership with Warner Bro to Promote Justice League 20171115 15/11/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e901d5c890a4528db9225164059665ae&application_id=629701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 08:11 ET (13:11 GMT)