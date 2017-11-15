The "The Global Market for Medical Devices, 8th Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

It's estimated the global medical device market is at $389 billion dollars.

This means a large opportunity for hundreds of companies offering solutions that can improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays.

As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing and forecasts for the world medical device market and those of several countries, a survey of regulatory practices across the world, research and development spending, the impact of the medical device tax in the United States and pricing in other countries, a look at the status of the hospital industry, key drivers and limiters and profiles of major device companies and promising small firms.

This report has isolated 15 bellwether companies based on revenues and also diversity of medical devices produced, so that changes merely in one area of devices have a mitigated impact on the industry forecast. The report concludes with several company profiles, noting revenues, product launches and selected products.

With increasing growth in the market, companies are merging to build revenue growth and present combined offerings to hospital and physician customers. The US economy recovered somewhat, yet in Europe as well as the United States reimbursement challenges and the threat of new legislation looms. Emerging markets again helped to boost company revenues but the double-digit growth of past years is no longer widely forecasted.

Specific Medical Device Coverage

Blood Collection

Surgical Instruments

Wheelchairs

Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Medical Gloves

Advanced Wound Care Devices

Blood Collection Devices

Catheters

Gastrointestinal Devices

Patient Monitoring

Dialysis

MRI

Ultrasound

Hip and Knee Implants

Medical Beds

X-Ray Equipment

Intraocular Lens Devices

Infusion Pumps

Point of Care Tests

Stents

Respiratory Devices

Critical Care Analyzers

Nasal Cannulae

CPAP Devices

Wearable Devices

Gastric Banding

Patient Monitoring

Ostomy Products

The medical device market, in terms of revenues, is not even half as large as the global pharmaceutical market, though it sees many more transactions. This is due to pricing, as in volume terms there are more units sold in the device market. However, growth prospects in medical devices in the aggregate are more promising than in the current pharmaceutical industry, challenged by patent expirations and regulatory activity. Although the largest component of the market is in the United States, the majority of sales are non-US, and considerable future growth is occurring in other markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Introduction

3: Mergers And Acquisitions

4: Specific Device Markets

5: Bellwether Companies

6: Market Analysis

7: Company Profiles: Bellwether

Companies Mentioned

3M Health Care

Access Scientific

B. Braun

Baxter

Becton Dickinson &Co. (BD)

Boston Scientific

CR Bard

Canon/Toshiba

Cardinal Health

CareFusion

Coloplast

ConvaTech

Cook Medical

Dentsply

Fresenius

GE Healthcare

Haemonetics

Hill-Rom

Invacare

Johnson Johnson

Medtronic

Nobel Biocare

Nobel Biotech

Paul Hartmann AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Smith Nephew, plc

St. Jude Medical

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Wright Medical

Zimmer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m4gtqr/the_global_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005820/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Devices