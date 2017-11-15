The "The Global Market for Medical Devices, 8th Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
It's estimated the global medical device market is at $389 billion dollars.
This means a large opportunity for hundreds of companies offering solutions that can improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital stays.
As part of its coverage, this report contains market sizing and forecasts for the world medical device market and those of several countries, a survey of regulatory practices across the world, research and development spending, the impact of the medical device tax in the United States and pricing in other countries, a look at the status of the hospital industry, key drivers and limiters and profiles of major device companies and promising small firms.
This report has isolated 15 bellwether companies based on revenues and also diversity of medical devices produced, so that changes merely in one area of devices have a mitigated impact on the industry forecast. The report concludes with several company profiles, noting revenues, product launches and selected products.
With increasing growth in the market, companies are merging to build revenue growth and present combined offerings to hospital and physician customers. The US economy recovered somewhat, yet in Europe as well as the United States reimbursement challenges and the threat of new legislation looms. Emerging markets again helped to boost company revenues but the double-digit growth of past years is no longer widely forecasted.
Specific Medical Device Coverage
- Blood Collection
- Surgical Instruments
- Wheelchairs
- Defibrillators
- Pacemakers
- Medical Gloves
- Advanced Wound Care Devices
- Blood Collection Devices
- Catheters
- Gastrointestinal Devices
- Patient Monitoring
- Dialysis
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- Hip and Knee Implants
- Medical Beds
- X-Ray Equipment
- Intraocular Lens Devices
- Infusion Pumps
- Point of Care Tests
- Stents
- Respiratory Devices
- Critical Care Analyzers
- Nasal Cannulae
- CPAP Devices
- Wearable Devices
- Gastric Banding
- Patient Monitoring
- Ostomy Products
The medical device market, in terms of revenues, is not even half as large as the global pharmaceutical market, though it sees many more transactions. This is due to pricing, as in volume terms there are more units sold in the device market. However, growth prospects in medical devices in the aggregate are more promising than in the current pharmaceutical industry, challenged by patent expirations and regulatory activity. Although the largest component of the market is in the United States, the majority of sales are non-US, and considerable future growth is occurring in other markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
2: Introduction
3: Mergers And Acquisitions
4: Specific Device Markets
5: Bellwether Companies
6: Market Analysis
7: Company Profiles: Bellwether
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Health Care
- Access Scientific
- B. Braun
- Baxter
- Becton Dickinson &Co. (BD)
- Boston Scientific
- CR Bard
- Canon/Toshiba
- Cardinal Health
- CareFusion
- Coloplast
- ConvaTech
- Cook Medical
- Dentsply
- Fresenius
- GE Healthcare
- Haemonetics
- Hill-Rom
- Invacare
- Johnson Johnson
- Medtronic
- Nobel Biocare
- Nobel Biotech
- Paul Hartmann AG
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- Smith Nephew, plc
- St. Jude Medical
- Stryker Corporation
- Teleflex, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Wright Medical
- Zimmer
