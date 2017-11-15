Global Beer Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - High Investments for Production and Selling will Pose a Challenge

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Beer Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Beer Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include new beer blends will beneficial for the market, growing demand for barley, huge investments for its production and selling will pose a challenge, recent technological developments of beer industry and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Based on category, the market is categorized into normal category, premium category and super premium category. Depending on production, the market is segregated into micro-brewery and macro-brewery. By packaging, the market is segmented by draught beer, canned beer and bottled beer.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Beer Market, By Category
5 Beer Market, By Production
6 Beer Market, By Packaging
7 Beer Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Beijing Yanjing Brewery
- Molson Coors Brewing Company
- Carlsberg Group
- SABMiller Plc
- Heineken N.V.
- United Breweries Group (UB Group)
- Boston Beer Company
- Diageo Plc
- Tsingtao Brewery
- Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Anchor Brewing
- Bear Republic Brewing
- Lagunitas Brewing
- Pabst Brewing
- Summit Brewing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5t5brb/global_beer
