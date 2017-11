WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were higher for a second day, as U.S. stocks showed signs of a significant retreat.



The Dow futures dropped 100 points this morning amid concerns about delayed tax reform, geopolitical tensions and extraordinarily high valuations.



Stocks surged to record highs of late, but analysts say a correction may be in order.



Bolstered by its safe have appeal, gold was up $4 at $1287 an ounce.



