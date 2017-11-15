Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2017) - Steven Martin, Smartcool's Executive VP EMEA, Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W), is pleased to announce the addition of Julian Sylvester, an experienced Sales Executive who has an extensive background within the energy efficiency market.

Mr. Sylvester has enjoyed significant success as a Business Development Manager over the last 10 years with Sabien Technology Ltd., responsible for introducing and delivering energy efficiency solutions for large multi-site businesses and key accounts, and will now be looking to do the same with Smartcool.

Nick Weedon, Smartcool UK National Sales Manager stated "I am delighted to welcome Julian to Smartcool as we expand our service and product offerings. Julian's strong commercial and technical expertise will compliment our current skill, helping us to grow into new markets, Julian is a great addition and will certainly exceed our expectations."

Julian Sylvester adds, "This is a great opportunity for me, I'm pleased to be joining a thriving and rapidly growing company. Smartcool has very exciting products in an industry that is at its infancy. Smartcool has the tools and ability to deliver significant energy and cost reductions across all market sectors".

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3 and ESM are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%, giving customers a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

