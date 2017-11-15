Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 15 November 2017 sold 18,362 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 230.00 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after release of Schibsted's Q3 report, the closing price 7 November 2017). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the third enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2017 which closed in June, and based on savings made during July, August and September.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 15 November 2017 transferred 1,669 treasury A-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 253.40 per A-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 9 November 2017). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2015.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has transferred 271 treasury B-shares to participants in the Long-Term Incentive (LTI) programme for 2016 at a price of NOK 230.00 per B-share (the closing price 7 November 2017).

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees and allocated bonus shares are disclosed in the attachment.

After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 260,469 treasury A-shares and 221,194 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014.

Oslo, 15 November 2017

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Primary insiders (http://hugin.info/131/R/2150012/825205.pdf)



