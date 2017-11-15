

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower for a second session Wednesday as traders assessed a pair of crucial U.S. economic reports.



Consumer price inflation minus food and energy rose slightly in October while retail sales were a bit higher, according to government data.



Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a massive build of 6.513 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories, more than triple analyst expectations.



The Energy Information Administration is out with the government's numbers this morning.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 60 cents at $55.15 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX