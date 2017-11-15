

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in October after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.9 percent in September.



Economists had expected retail sales to come in unchanged compared to the 1.6 percent jump originally reported the previous month.



Excluding an increase in auto sales, retail sales still inched up by 0.1 percent in October following a 1.2 percent surge in September. Ex-auto sales had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX