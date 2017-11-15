

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has better prospects of a win over President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2020 presidential election, according to a new national poll.



Only 35 percent of voters would choose to reelect Trump in 2020, while 46 percent would vote for Biden, the Politico/Morning Consult poll shows. The remaining 19 percent of the voters are undecided.



This poll was conducted from November 9 to 11 among a national sample of 1993 registered voters.



Its results were published a day after Biden said he is 'not closing the door' on a third attempt at the presidency in three years.



To a question, whether they will vote to reelect Trump, or a generic Democrat, 48 percent of the voters replied in favor of the latter, against 35 percent for Trump.



The survey found that the incumbent president's approval is so low that only 42 percent said they approved Trump.



Biden was asked about running for president many times during NBC News' 'Today' show, and the former Democratic senator from Delaware said he isn't 'closing the door' on the idea.



When the interviewer pointed out that 'the blue-collar Rust Belters already love Donald Trump,' Biden shot back by saying, 'They love me more.'



Biden's book 'Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,' which describes coping with the death of his son Beau Biden, was released Tuesday.



