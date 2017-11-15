Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market Likely to Possess Healthy Growth Over the Next Five Years and Reach $923.8 Million in 2022, Equipment Shielding to Remain the Most Dominant Application During the Forecast Period, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft EMI shielding market over the period 2011 to 2022. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

EMI Shielding Market in the Global AircraftIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft EMI shielding market offers healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $923.8 million in 2022. The author of the report stated that increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; introduction of composites rich aircraft, such as B787; an advancement in EMI shielding technologies, and rising global aircraft fleet size are the major growth drivers of the global aircraft EMI shielding market.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the global aircraft EMI shielding market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and freight traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, increasing penetration of advanced composites into the aircraft structure applications, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for EMI shielding in the segment.

Based on application type, equipment shielding is expected to remain the most dominant application of the aircraft EMI shielding market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, propelled by increasing shielding requirements for electrical equipment, avionics, and aircraft wiring and increasing usage of electronic devices and digital systems in avionic systems.

In terms of product type, gasket is expected to remain the most dominant product type in the global aircraft EMI shielding market during the forecast period, whereas laminates, tapes & foils segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by an incessant replacement of metal parts with composite ones, owing to the advantages of excellent strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft EMI shielding market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. The higher growth of aircraft EMI shielding in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).

The key aircraft EMI shielding manufacturers are Parker Hannifin Corporation (Chomerics Division), W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., The 3M Company, Laird Plc, and PPG Industries, Inc. Development of optimized aircraft EMI shielding, regional expansion, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

