Macrogen Corp. (www.macrogenlab.com) announces that its Clinical Lab that provides clinical NGS services has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs.

"Macrogen demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients," said Bharati Jhaveri, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAP's Council on Accreditation. "The CAP congratulates Macrogen Corp. on its recent CAP Accreditation."

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government's own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

The facility's director, Carlos Ruiz, MD, FCAP, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided.

"We are very proud at Macrogen Clinical Laboratory to be a CAP Accredited laboratory in Genomic Sequencing," said Dr. Ruiz, "The future is exciting in finding ways to improve and enhance Clinical applications utilizing whole genome and whole exome sequencing."

About Macrogen Corp.

Macrogen Corp. (Rockville, MD), established in 2005, also shares two decades of experience of Macrogen Inc. (KOSDAQ:038290) (Seoul, Korea) in top-quality genomic sequencing and analysis. Macrogen is continually expanding both globally and with the services that it provides, including the launching of CLIA-certified services in 2012. Macrogen adapts to the fast evolving genomics field by being the first to acquire new technologies and certifications. For more information, please visit http://www.macrogenlab.com

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.

