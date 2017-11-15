NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- MoviePass, the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the introduction of Bernadette McCabe as senior vice president of exhibitor relations. McCabe, a proven industry veteran and former Screenvision Media executive with more than 16 years of experience, will be responsible for growing and developing the company's relationships with movie theater exhibitors. She will spearhead strategic initiatives across marketing and business development, provide financial insights for how theaters can glean the most value from MoviePass data and analytics, and evaluate opportunities to increase collaboration between theaters and movie studios.

"MoviePass has generated tremendous consumer demand since introducing its new $9.95 subscription service, growing to more than 600k subscribers in just three months. This rapid growth has created new opportunities for exhibitors to tap into the insights our technology platform can provide about movie-going behavior," said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. "Bernadette's proven track record will allow her to step right in and help exhibitors realize the power of our data, create partnerships designed to help the industry benefit from these insights, increase attendance and ultimately have a tangible impact on their business."

"The subscription business model has seen great success across other areas of media and entertainment, but the movie theater industry has not yet fully embraced this innovation," said McCabe. "By accelerating our collaboration and strengthening our partnerships with exhibitors, we can drive demonstrable growth across revenue streams, while delivering more value for exhibitor partners and consumers."

McCabe was most recently senior vice president of business strategy at Screenvision Media, working with the company's network of more than 170 exhibitor partners representing over 14,500 screens. She provided both strategic and financial insights for the exhibition industry. McCabe joined Screenvision in 2005 and held progressive leadership roles within the Finance and Exhibitor Relations teams. Prior to joining Screenvision, McCabe was an equity research associate at the asset management firms of W.P. Stewart Asset Management and Sustainable Growth Advisers.

"We are very excited to have Bernadette join our team," said MoviePass COO and Co-Founder Stacy Spikes. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. Her presence reinforces our commitment to a strong relationship with exhibition as we continue to reimagine moviegoing in the new media landscape."

McCabe serves on the advisory committee for the Event Cinema Association, which aims to raise the profile of Event Cinema worldwide. She is also a member of The Motion Picture Club, New York Women in Film and Television and is active within the American Ireland Fund, which has awarded her its Young Leader of the Year. McCabe graduated Fairfield University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies, with concentrations in Art History and Italian Studies. She also studied at the Lorenzo de Medici Institute in Florence, Italy.

