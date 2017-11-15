Global Pressure Sensitive Market to 2025 - Rising Adoption of Labels and Tapes in Showing an Upward Trend

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for pressure sensitive adhesive tapes, stringent regulations are restricting the market growth, rising adoption of labels and tapes in various technologies is showing an upward trend and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application, the market is categorized into electrical & electronics, packaging, health & hygiene, building & construction, automotive, manufacturing, consumer & office and other applications. Furthermore, manufacturing segment include electronics, appliances, transportation and others.

Depending on tape type, the market is segregated into electrical tapes, masking tapes, double sided tapes, carton sealing tapes, medical tapes, adhesive transfer tapes, duct tape, surface protection tape, strapping & bundling tape, transparent tape, electrical tape and other tape types. Furthermore, Double sided tapes include double-sided transfer tapes, double-sided rubber tapes, double-sided foam tapes and double-sided film tapes.

By material, the market is segmented by adhesives, backing materials and other materials. Furthermore, Backing materials include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene and paper.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market, By Application

5 Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market, By Tape Type

6 Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market, By Material

7 Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Shurtape

Scapa

Jonson Tapes Limited

Lintec

Tesa SE

Berry Plastics

Avery Dennison Corporation

ABI Tape Products

Intertape Polymer Group

Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited

Advance Tapes International Limited

Nitto Denko Corporation

3M Company

Saint-Gobain

Adchem Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j8cw56/global_pressure





