GLS Applies Gamification to the Critical Topic of GDPR Awareness

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Learning Systems (GLS) launches Journey to GDPR, offering the proven power of gamified learning to engage and prepare employees in organizations worldwide for the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) going into effect May 2018.

When it comes to GDPR compliance, the stakes are high for any organization that handles the personal data of EU citizens. Penalties can be as great as € 20 million or 4% of a company's annual worldwide turnover. And, the potential for violation rests with any individual who has access to the personal data. In response to that risk, GLS' Journey to GDPR elearning course provides employees of those organizations with the critical knowledge necessary for compliance, educating them on GDPR standards and the data privacy principles that form the backbone of the regulation. To draw much-needed attention to this important topic, GLS has employed a highly-interactive, fast-paced gamified approach that takes learners on a visually stimulating, exciting run through "SecEurope," encouraging them to analyze data-handling situations and make choices in accordance with GDPR guidelines. Journey to GDPR is available in 15+ languages to prepare global organizations in advance of and following GDPR enforcement beginning May 25, 2018.

According to Gartner in their recent report,GDPR Clarity: 19 Frequently Asked Questions Answered1, "Leaders should emphasize to staff their accountability for adherence to privacy requirements. The implementation of a privacy-dedicated awareness exercise enables sufficient knowledge of the privacy management program."

Features of the GLS course like badges, time challenges and leaderboards help to ensure that such data privacy awareness exercises have true impact. They not only increase learners' motivation to take and complete the course, but also boost retention of the material they've learned. According to a study conducted by the University of Colorado2 on the impact of simulations and games in adult learners, participants in gamified eLearning experiences scored

14% higher in skill-based-knowledge assessments,

11% higher in terms of factual-knowledge, and showed a

9% increase in retention rate.

For a high-stakes compliance regulation like GDPR, knowledge retention is crucial.

By upholding and regulating proper information security practices and striving to further a culture in which data protection is taken seriously, the General Data Protection Regulation mirrors some of GLS' own core tenets. As a result, it is our hope that "Journey to GDPR," will both instill in learners the principles and penalties of GDPR, and help them recognize the way in which GDPR helps create a stronger Human Firewall'.

About Global Learning Systems

Global Learning Systems (GLS) is a market leader in the design & delivery of innovative Cyber / Information Security Awareness and Compliance training programs. GLS' cloud-based solutions enable clients to effectively mitigate security & compliance risks related to human error and improper behaviors while building a security-minded culture. With 20+ years experience as an enterprise Learning & Development solutions provider, GLS provides OTS & client customized programs that enable organizations to develop their human capital resources and meet business challenges through integrated learning and technology strategies. GLS' expanding customer base includes small business through the Global Fortune 1000.

Visit http://www.globallearningsystems.com to learn more.

1Gartner, Inc., GDPR Clarity: 19 Frequently Asked Questions Answered, Bart Willemsen, August 29, 2017.

2 Gamification, Games, and Learning: What Managers and Practitioners Need to Know, eLearning Guild, August 8, 2013.

