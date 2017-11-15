prooV Enhances Proof-of-Concept Offering with Private Cloud for Red Team Attack Simulations

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

prooV Red Cloud enables pressure-testing technologies against cyber threats before implementation; eliminates public cloud security roadblocks

prooV, the world's first PoC-as-a-Service platform that facilitates and streamlines the Proof of Concept (PoC) process for startups and enterprises, today announced the immediate availability of prooV Red Cloud. The private cloud enhances the company's offering by enabling customers to conduct simulated cyberattacks on technologies undergoing PoCs, effectively measuring the technology's defense and response capabilities before they are implemented.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/554406/prooV_Logo.jpg )



One of the main pitfalls of red team penetration testing using the most popular public clouds is that their tight security is designed to block many of the threats that customers are testing against. Whether it's malware, phishing or trojan horses - penetration testing in public clouds is difficult or impossible to complete. prooV Red Cloud was purposely built to overcome this hurdle.

"In today's aggressive threat environment, organizations need to ensure that their new solutions are scrutinized against the latest threat vulnerabilities during the PoC process - before they're deployed," said Toby Olshanetsky, co-founder and CEO of prooV. "To eliminate the roadblocks that our startup and enterprise customers faced with public cloud environments, we created prooV Red Cloud to run red team simulations on technologies undergoing POC. We are always looking for ways to give our customers the most comprehensive and in-depth experience when testing new solutions on our platform."

Red team-blue team exercises are well-known in military and corporate settings, where penetration testers conduct a series of exercises to test its security readiness. Simulations can include attacks on business assets that are most vulnerable to threats. From malware, to phishing attacks, to advanced persistent threats, organizations will be able to measure how well the PoCs and new cybersecurity solutions can withstand social, physical, network and application attacks from a simulated real-life adversary in a controlled, private cloud environment. This ensures hassle-free testing and assurance that sensitive data is not put at risk.

About prooV

prooV' (https://proov.io) is the first PoC-as-a-Service platform that brings together global enterprises and startups/independent software vendors to discover, connect, execute and evaluate Proof of Concepts (PoCs) through remote, secure and data-rich testing environments. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who recognized the inefficiencies in the modern PoC process, prooV offers a radical new approach to testing, tracking and analyzing vendor solutions, accelerating the journey from RFP to PoC.

Media Contacts

Lisette Paras

Gravitate PR

lisette@gravitatepr.com

Phone: +1-415-490-7613



Liel Bari

prooV

liel@proov.io

Phone: +972-72-221-0063

