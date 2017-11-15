

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With an increase in shelter costs offsetting a pullback in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing an uptick in U.S. consumer prices in the month of October.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. The modest increase in consumer prices matched economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in October after edging up by 0.1 percent in the previous month. The increase in core consumer prices also met expectations.



