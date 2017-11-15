DALLAS, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Editors Note: There are two photos associated with this press release.

Dalfen America Corp. (DAC), one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial property, announced today the acquisition of three buildings in Atlanta, GA. With the acquisition of the Airport Commerce Center and The Bay Circle Business Center, DAC continues to rapidly grow its last mile industrial real estate portfolio in the market.

Airport Commerce Center consists of two buildings, totaling 85,510 square feet and is strategically located in a parklike setting, less than two miles from Hartfield Jackson Atlanta Airport. The park was built in 1989 and features an additional 13 acres of unimproved land. Tenants operating in the region include Variety Wholesalers, Mars, Duracell and Amazon.

Bay Circle Business Center is located in Norcross, GA. The vacant building features 18" ceiling heights, 24 dock high doors, wet sprinkler system and abundant parking spaces. The facility was built in 1984, and totals 86,400 square feet with units ranging from 10,000 square feet up to 86,400 square feet in size. The Norcross light industrial market is only 6% vacant and has experienced a 10-15% rental rate growth in 2017.

"With the acquisition of these properties, Dalfen will have closed on six buildings in the Atlanta market over the past several months", says Sean Dalfen, President of DAC. "We continue to execute our strategy of buying last mile oriented buildings in higher growth markets. Atlanta is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country and it's a critical south east distribution hub." In the past year, tenants have leased approximately 13M SF of warehouse space according to a Colliers report, with increased activity catered to the e-commerce users including Lowe's Home Improvement; who has been eyeing a distribution center south of Atlanta that could exceed 1M SF.

