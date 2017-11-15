DANBURY, Conn., 2017-11-15 15:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addivant, a world leading supplier of phosphite antioxidants for plastics, announced today that it has expanded by over 40% the production capacity of its high-performance antioxidant ULTRANOX 626 at their Morgantown, WV plant in the USA.



Additionally, Addivant is pursuing the extension of global food contact approvals for ULTRANOX 626, allowing for a broader use in food packaging.



ULTRANOX 626 is a high-performance, organophosphite antioxidant used in a wide variety of polymers including polyolefins, elastomer and engineering plastics. ULTRANOX 626 has a higher phosphorus concentration than traditional phosphite antioxidants. It can therefore be used at lower concentration, resulting in low migration and low volatile-content plastics, which are major requirements of the packaged food and automotive markets.



In this same context, Addivant announced earlier this year the completion of the 3-fold expansion of its polyethylene and elastomer food contact antioxidant WESTON 705, reinforcing its commitment to the polymer industry.



Addivant is dedicated to Responsible Care, the chemical industry's initiative to protect the environment; while ensuring the safety and security of our operations; and safeguarding the health and safety of our employees and neighboring communities. The goal is to make continuous progress toward the vision of no accidents, injuries or harm to the environment. As active and responsible members of the communities in which we operate, Addivant is committed to open communication with our employees and neighbors. The company monitors the safe production, transportation, and use of its products. Employees are comprehensively trained to do their jobs safely and with minimum impact on the environment. We care about the future - for all of us. To learn more about WESTON 705, visit https://www.weston705.com/



Company Contacts: Americas: Beverly Kindermann: +1 203 702 6182 Europe: David DeCorte: +32 479 456 386 Asia Pacific: Bill Xu: +86 21 6032 6822



About Addivant Addivant is an innovator in the field of polymer additives, developing customized solutions that provide customers enhanced application performance, safe handling, and reduction in cost of use. The company is recognized industry-wide for its extensive portfolio of specialty additives including antioxidants, light stabilizers, rubber additives, polymer modifiers, metal deactivators, polymerization inhibitors, and intermediates. Addivant is an international company with 11 plants on five continents, as well as research, manufacturing, and sales facilities around the globe. The company maintains its global headquarters in Connecticut, USA, with regional headquarters in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Basel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China. Addivant is an independent portfolio company of SK Capital.



About SK Capital Visit www.skcapitalpartners.com for more information.



ADDIVANT, WESTON, and ULTRANOX are trademarks of Addivant.



Press Contact: Joseph Grande J. Grande communications Inc. mailto: joe@jgrandecommunications.com +413.684.2463