Shikun & Binui Renewable Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of Japan's conglomerate Shikun and Binui will own the plant, which will be located near the village of Zeélim.

German EPC contractor Belectric has signed a contract for a 120 MW solar project in Israel. Local company Solel Boneh LTd. will act as a service provider for the operation and maintenance of the plant, while BELECTRIC will design ...

