The PV equipment manufacturer further improved its sales in the third quarter. The company said its CIGS orders are fully on schedule and will be included in the results of the fourth quarter.

Manz AG has been able to expand its business and report positive business developments for the third quarter of this year. The company achieved a revenue of €192.6 million during the period, a 15% increase from the same period last year,

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to € 8.5 million (previous year: € -15.2 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to € 0.8 million (previous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...