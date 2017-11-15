Ethereum News UpdateSpeaking at a recent conference, Wall Street tycoon Mark Novogratz predicts that Big Money is headed to the cryptocurrency space, and it could very well lift Ethereum "much higher."If you aren't familiar with Novogratz, here's a quick bio.He is a billionaire whose fortune was made on hedge funds, most iconically at Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE: FIG). In the last year, he's grown interested in cryptocurrencies. So much so that he invested 10% of his wealth in the crypto.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...