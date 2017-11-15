ITM's subsidiary ITM Solucin lead 2-day-event focused on study update and efficient trial execution

Meeting attended by over 60 investigators as well as study nurses from 30 leading cancer centers in 10 countries

ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a specialized radiopharmaceutical company, today announced that ITM's subsidiary ITM Solucin was successfully hosting an investigator meeting for its phase III clinical trial COMPETE on October 25-26, 2017 in Vienna, Austria.

The COMPETE clinical trial is an international multi-center phase III clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy with n.c.a.177Lu-Edotreotide (Solucin) compared to Everolimus in patients with inoperable, progressive, somatostatin-receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors of gastroenteric or pancreatic origin (GEP-NET), started in Australia in April of this year.

ITM Solucin managed to gather over 60 investigators either in the field of nuclear medicine or medical oncology as well as study nurses from 30 leading cancer centers located in 10 countries. The investigator meeting functioned as an informative assembly, in which the participants found out detailed information about all aspects of the COMPETE study and had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss potential topics. A keynote lecture was held by Professor Martyn Caplin, Royal Free London University College London, on "The Role of PRRT (Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy) in the Treatment Algorithm of NET Questions to be answered".

GEP-NETs are considered as a rare disease with a complex development as well as a poor forecast. There are only few suitable and well tolerated treatment options, where prospective clinical trials with radiopharmaceuticals are limited. These facts strengthen the importance of the COMPETE clinical trial, which would make a significant contribution to treatment outcomes, therefore, improving the quality of life for cancer patients.

Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM commented: "In collaboration with leading Oncological and Nuclear Medicine physicians of ENETS we have created a phase III clinical trial with a well-considered approach to create prospective scientific data of high quality targeting the broad indication of non-functional GE-NET /functional or non-functional P-NET thereby using the standard of care Everolimus as comparator. I am happy to say that the investigator meeting was a great success." He added: "Thanks again to all participants for the motivation and active engagement in bringing a new promising therapy to market and to the patients."

