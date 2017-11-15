TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Maricann Group Inc. (CSE: MARI)(CSE: MARI.CN)(CNSX: MARI)(OTCQB: MRRCF)(FRANKFURT: 75M) ("Maricann" or the "Company") announced today that a small electrical fire occurred earlier today at its processing facility in Langton, Ontario. The fire was contained to a small area and the smoke was controlled to the immediate area of the fire. All employees followed the Company's safety procedures and were safely evacuated. Cultivation and product storage areas were not affected and damage was limited to a confined area. Electrical contractors are working to repair damaged wiring and circuitry and have all materials on-site to complete the repairs.

Cultivation areas, including greenhouses are operating on back-up power generation and functioning normally.

All operations are expected to return to normal by the open of business at 7:00 a.m. EST on November 16, 2017.

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann, which has federal licenses in Canada to cultivate, extract, formulate and distribute cannabis, is rapidly expanding its Canadian production, based in Norfolk County, Ontario, targeting to add 22,245 kg of annual production of dry flower to come online in Q2 2018, with additional production planned. The Company announced on November 8, 2017 that Health Canada had granted Maricann Group Inc. a new licence that removes annual production limits on approved medical cannabis products in its Canadian growing facility.

For more information about Maricann, please visit our website at www.maricann.ca

