Impressive Revenue and Customer Growth Propels NGDATA as One of the 50 Fastest Growing and Innovative Technology Companies

NGDATA, the customer experience management solutions company, today announced that it has been named to the Deloitte 2017 Technology Fast 50 list, which recognizes Belgium's fastest-growing technology companies.

This recognition is one of many recent milestones achieved by NGDATA in 2017. In January, the company closed a $9.4 million funding round, and its May acquisition of Eccella added valuable data management expertise and expanded the company's global footprint across North America, Europe and Asia.

NGDATA also made significant updates to its next-generation customer data platform, Lily, adding new Attribution and out-of-the-box Next Best Experience capabilities to help marketers better use customer data to engage customers more effectively while tracking their marketing efforts more accurately and optimizing marketing spend.

Lily has proven to drive key outcomes across customer experience management programs, resulting in greater ROI and customer lifetime value for users. Organizations working with Lily have achieved a 25% increase in upsell via personalized communication, a 65% increase in targeting precision, a 16% reduction in customer churn and a 15-point improvement in net promoter score (NPS).

"NGDATA's mission is to be the global leader in data-driven customer experience management, a market expected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of this year, and we've seen impressive results with our technology in this area," said Luc Burgelman, CEO of NGDATA. "Being named one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 validates our tremendous success in achieving these goals, and we look forward to continuing our impressive momentum."

NGDATA was honored along with the other Deloitte Fast 50 companies during an awards ceremony in Brussels on November 14, 2017.

About the Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 50

The Technology Fast 50 competition is an annual selection of the 50 fastest growing and innovative technology companies headquartered in Belgium. Public or private companies who develop a technology related product or service and who have experienced substantial revenue growth over the last four years can enter the competition for their chance to be nominated as one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Belgium.

About NGDATA

NGDATA helps data-rich companies in financial services, media/publishing and telecom to drive connected experiences. The company's next-generation customer data platform, Lily, puts people at the center of every business via Lily's Customer DNA, which continuously learns from behavior to deliver compelling experiences for companies such as Belfius Bank, Innogy and Telenet. NGDATA is headquartered in Gent, Belgium and has offices in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.NGDATA.com.

