Customer adoption triples over prior year, showcasing demand for the world's first Operating System for the Digital Workforce

Closing out its second fiscal year [ending Oct. 31, 2017] since debuting on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2016, Blue Prism has reported record growth in the demand for its industry-leading Operating System for the Digital Workforce.

Blue Prism closed 609 new software deals in FY2017 (209 first half and 400 in the second half), which included 324 new enterprise customers across the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America Australia and New Zealand-a 238 percent increase over FY2016.

Customer expansion: New marquee client names added over the past year include AIG, Alberta Treasury Bureau, Allstate Insurance, Bechtel, Boeing, DeNA, DTE Energy, Dun Bradstreet, Ericsson, Fannie Mae, GIC, Honda Motor Company, Kaiser Permanente, KBL Bank, Maybank, National Grid, Schroders, Sony Pictures, United Utilities (UK's largest listed water company) and Walgreens. These new customer wins highlight Blue Prism's broad appeal across multiple vertical industries including manufacturing, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail.

Product expansion industry accolades: Named as one of MIT Tech Review's 50 Smartest Companies for 2017, as well as being the winner of the 2017 UK Tech awards. The company also unveiled Version 6 of its RPA platform, which accelerates access to cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and cloud capabilities, leveraging the company's TAP ecosystem. In addition, Blue Prism continues its collaboration efforts with Microsoft to provide intelligent automation solutions, one example of which is in the anti-money laundering space, to digitally transform financial services.

The company's customer community came together through Blue Prism World on Tour in 2017, which gathered more than 2,000 customers, partners and influencers across events in New York, London, Sydney, Tokyo and San Francisco. Digital Transformation and RPA successes within Blue Prism's customer base were judged by a panel of independent experts from Gartner, Forrester Research, HfS, McKinsey Company and the IEEE Working Group on Standards in Intelligent Process Automation. Award recipients included BNY Mellon, AMEX, Lighthouse Works, npower, Telefónica O2, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International, Al Rajhi Bank, Shop Direct, Barclays and the Co-operative Bank.

To continue delivering a consistent brand experience that starts with a prospect and continues forward throughout the entire customer lifecycle, Blue Prism is merging two roles. Starting this month, Shail Khiyara will take on the role of Chief Marketing Experience Officer (CMXO) with the worldwide responsibility for marketing and ownership of the customer experience. The company is also creating a new role to help educate the market on RPA successes and evangelizing Blue Prism's industry defining RPA technology. As such, Blue Prism is also announcing that Pat Geary, who invented the term RPA, will drive these efforts as Chief Evangelist.

"We have stayed focused on delivering an innovative business model, a true enterprise-grade digital workforce, and a partner ecosystem unlike any other. We continue to lead the market because of the trust we've built with our partners, customers, and employees," said Alastair Bathgate, Blue Prism CEO. "Our values of professionalism, respect and integrity continue to attract world-class talent to Blue Prism. Our growth this past year is a testament to both the developmental work we have done and the hard work of our dedicated partner network, who help us deliver the world's most successful digital workforce."

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's software robots automate repetitive administrative tasks while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. As at 31 October 2017, Blue Prism had 187 employees based out of offices in Newton le Willows and London (UK), Sydney (Australia), Tokyo (Japan), Bangalore (India), Austin, Miami, Chicago, New York and San Francisco (US).

For more information about Blue Prism (AIM:PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

