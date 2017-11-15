HELSINKI, Finland, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 15 November 2017 at 16.00 hrs

In August, Citycon Finland Oy ("Citycon") and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus") announced a signed agreement whereby Citycon will divest assets in Finland. Today the agreement was closed and accordingly, Citycon divested its shopping centres Espoontori, Tikkuri, Myllypuron Ostari, Martinlaakson Ostari and Jyväskylän Forum to an affiliate of Cerberus.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Marcel Kokkeel

Chief Executive Officer

Citycon

Tel. +358-40-154-6760

marcel.kokkeel@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com





CONTACT:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-has-successfully-closed-the-divestment-of-property-portfolio-to-cerberus-capital-management,c2392708