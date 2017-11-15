Citycon has Successfully Closed the Divestment of Property Portfolio to Cerberus Capital Management

HELSINKI, Finland, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ Investor News 15 November 2017
In August, Citycon Finland Oy ("Citycon") and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus") announced a signed agreement whereby Citycon will divest assets in Finland. Today the agreement was closed and accordingly, Citycon divested its shopping centres Espoontori, Tikkuri, Myllypuron Ostari, Martinlaakson Ostari and Jyväskylän Forum to an affiliate of Cerberus.
Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com
