15.11.2017 | 15:10
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon has Successfully Closed the Divestment of Property Portfolio to Cerberus Capital Management

HELSINKI, Finland, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 15 November 2017 at 16.00 hrs

In August, Citycon Finland Oy ("Citycon") and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus") announced a signed agreement whereby Citycon will divest assets in Finland. Today the agreement was closed and accordingly, Citycon divested its shopping centres Espoontori, Tikkuri, Myllypuron Ostari, Martinlaakson Ostari and Jyväskylän Forum to an affiliate of Cerberus.

CITYCON OYJ
For further information, please contact:
Marcel Kokkeel
Chief Executive Officer
Citycon
Tel. +358-40-154-6760
marcel.kokkeel@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-has-successfully-closed-the-divestment-of-property-portfolio-to-cerberus-capital-management,c2392708


© 2017 PR Newswire