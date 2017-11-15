Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 15-Nov-2017 / 14:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Elizaveta Nenasheva 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with the following person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Bratukhin, Member of the Board of Directors of the issuer b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) LEI 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0007288411 b) Nature of the Sale transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 11 400 18 RUB 11 400 6 RUB 11 399 46 RUB 11 399 1 RUB 11 399 5 RUB 11 399 25 RUB 11 398 50 RUB 11 398 2 RUB 11 397 25 RUB 11 396 1 RUB 11 396 50 RUB 11 395 1 RUB 11 395 100 RUB 11 395 180 RUB 11 394 95 d) Aggregated information 605 Shares - Aggregated volume RUB 6,894,565 - Price e) Date of the 2017-11-13 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS» ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 4865 End of Announcement EQS News Service 629711 15-Nov-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 08:42 ET (13:42 GMT)