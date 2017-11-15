Global Vanadium Market Review 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vanadium Global Market Review 2016/2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report presents a thorough study of vanadium, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing vanadium worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided. Each country's market overview covers the following: vanadium production in the country, major manufacturers, vanadium consumption, vanadium trade. The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including vanadium market volume predictions and prices trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD VANADIUM INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about vanadium

1.2. Vanadium market trends

Vanadium resources globally

Production and consumption

Demand structure

1.3. Vanadium prices



2. VANADIUM INDUSTRY IN CIS

2.1. Russia



3. VANADIUM INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

3.1. China



4. VANADIUM INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

4.1. USA



5. VANADIUM INDUSTRY IN AFRICA

5.1. South Africa



6. VANADIUM INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2020

6.1. Production forecast, projects

6.2. Demand future trends

6.3. Consuming industries



