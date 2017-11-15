Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2017) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) announced today that the company has launched a new web-site (www.passivesecurityscan.com) in support of its national marketing campaign regarding its revolutionary security scanning technology for schools, churches, stadiums, offices, and other public buildings.

Unlike other security scanners that are used at public facilities, the Passive Security Scan doesNOT use X-rays to detect threats. The "Passive Security Scan" technology is based on the 'Earth Magnetic Fields' with no emissions and is therefore extremely safe to any person passing through the Passive Scan portal.

The Passive Security Scan system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of items detected.

The Passive Security Scan system has many Advantages: that are not available in competitors' models including

* detects large weapons and small electronic devices for IP security

* discriminates between threat and non-threat detected items

* passive sensory electronics for detection of common weapon metallurgy

* high throughput rates for improved traffic flow during screening progression

* digital imagery of alarm condition patrons, which is saved to solid state disks which can be transferred to other security applications

* archival and historical image and data retrieval

* provides visual and audible alerts of alarm condition individuals

* sensor output is displayed on user's interface for easy location of detected item

* multiple threshold control over alarm set points and detection sensitivity

* password controlled user login with operational and user data logging

* easy to use and understand graphical user's interface

* low-cost for multiple entrance installations or multiple layered security zones

* designed for covert installations in doorways or other fixtures at any facility

* low false positive alarm rate compared to metal detectors currently offered

* hardware and software are easily modified for custom applications and installations

* can be networked or controlled at remote locations for the safety of operators

* software based system can easily be integrated with other bio hazard and explosives detection systems for multi-threat screening detection and "Checkpoint of the Future" applications

Additional information on this technology can be viewed at www.passivesecurityscan.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses,

President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

www.passivesecurityscan.com