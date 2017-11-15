Miral Paves the Way for Personalized Digital Visitor Experiences on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Boosting Yas Island's ambition to become a global destination for entertainment and leisure, the platform will seamlessly connect world-class attractions and offer a wall less destination experience

Abu Dhabi-based developer, Miral, has embarked on a major digital transformation project to create a seamlessly connected destination of world-class theme parks and attractions on Yas Island. Advancing Miral's vision to create unique and immersive experiences, the project will take visitors on a highly personalized digital journey, enhancing Yas Island's destination appeal to global leisure and business travellers.

The infrastructure was developed earlier this year to enable the launch of the platform's digital assets across its theme parks on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and to deliver a wall-less resort vision. The digital transformation project represents the next chapter in Miral's wider plans to combine its portfolio of unique attractions with unrivalled visitor experiences as it seeks to attract domestic, regional and international visitors

The first phase of the project will roll out during the first half of 2018, and will transform online and mobile visitor engagement with the iconic Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park, Yas Waterworld, the Yas Island destination and the new theme park and attractions planned for next year

"Providing guests with immersive wall-less experiences has always been at the heart of Yas Island vision," commented Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral. "With the support of our partners, this project will play a major role in reinforcing Yas Island's position as a global entertainment and leisure destination of choice, and will allow us to combine our attractions with personalized technology enabled that will provide guests with unique and memorable experiences," added Al Zaabi.

As soon as the guests' journey starts with Yas Island, they will receive a personal ID that becomes their digital 'key' to open a connected 'wall-less' destination experience tailored to their needs.

The wall-less experience will allow visitors to enjoy multiple immersive experiences seamlessly on their smartphone or digital device, with the opportunity to personalize their interaction with the family during their stay on Yas Island.

The digital transformation project is supported by an integrated cloud-based platform allowing Miral to better understand and meet the needs of Yas Island's visitors and business partners through customer experience management tools.

Miral has partnered world leading specialists in digital transformation as well as customer experience management, and today announces its strategic partnerships with SapientRazorfish, part of Publicis.Sapient and Cognizant who together have forged the backbone of the project with development teams deployed on-site at Yas Island.

"SapientRazorfish is excited to partner with Miral on its digital transformation journey, which will create and deliver value for the Yas Island destination and its global visitors," said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis.Sapient International.

"In a world driven by the exponential pace of technology advancement and changing customer expectations, Miral has demonstrated the ambition and ability to reimagine the world-class theme park experience of the future. By bringing our expert capabilities in business consulting, creativity, technology and data science, we look forward to helping Miral truly transform the visitor experience to its unrivalled attractions through connected and immersive experiences ," added Vaz.

"Together, we have created a digital platform that enables Miral to lead the way in smart, personalized and immersive experiences by uniting the physical and virtual aspects of its leisure and entertainment offerings across channels. We are pleased to leverage our analytics, cloud and agile development capabilities to help Miral unlock the power of its technology environment and drive market differentiation based on superior insights and delighted visitors," said Narayan Iyer, Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and India, Cognizant.

The platform provides Miral with a limitless opportunity to further evolve and expand its customer and guest experiences as it focuses on creating tomorrow's destinations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This is another key project by Miral to enrich visitors' experiences on Yas Island and its growing portfolio of theme parks which includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and upcoming 2018 attractions Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB, as well as, the next-generation marine themed park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi set to open by 2022. Yas Island also offers a range of sporting and entertainment experiences such as Yas Marina Circuit, seven hotels, year-round events, a live performance and concert arena, an 18-hole championship golf course, a marina, a beach, and the increasingly popular shopping destination, Yas Mall, and the recently announced mixed-use development, Yas Bay.

