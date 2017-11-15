Xiu.com: Online shoppers born between 1987 and 1992 becomes the biggest luxury consumer group on Singles' Day in China

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2017, Xiu.com, a Chinese luxury e-commerce platform that brings together the world's leading fashion brands, released its sales report for this year's Singles' Day, China's massive one day shopping day thattakes place on November 11 every year, since 2009.

1. Online shoppers born after 1990 have become the leading consumer group in China

Online shoppers aged between 25 and 30 (born between 1987 and 1992) took up the biggest share of Xiu.com's total sales on this year's November 11. Purchasing behaviors vary significantly across age groups. Citing a few examples: the favorite fashion brand among women shoppers born in the 2000s was The Kooples, an emerging French street fashion brand featuring a Brit-pop style that, to date, had not yet proven popular in China, while shoppers born in the 1990s preferred Dolce&Gabbana. Burberry was the top-selling fashion brand among women born in the 1970s and 1980s.

Giuseppe Zanotti was the best-selling shoe brand among male shoppers born in the 1990s and 2000s, while men born in the 1980s preferred Gucci. Men born in the 1960s and 1970s opted overwhelmingly for Prada. Surprisingly, Chanel was the favored brand among male shoppers born in the 1950s.

2. The top regions in terms of luxury sales: Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Hunan and Xinjiang

Beijing ranked first on Xiu.com's list of the top 20 Chinese cities in terms of sales during the one-day event, followed by Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu. The major Chinese cities reaped higher overall sales, while smaller cities delivered a higher average spend per customer.

The top three regions where online shoppers showed a definite preference for luxury goods are the three Northeastern Provinces (Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang), Xinjiang and Hunan.

Xiu.com's list of the top 20 Chinese cities ranked by Singles' Day sales Ranking City 1 Beijing 2 Shanghai 3 Shenzhen 4 Chengdu 5 Guangzhou 6 Chongqing 7 Wuhan 8 Xi'an 9 Tianjin 10 Hangzhou 11 Harbin 12 Nanjing 13 Changchun 14 Shenyang 15 Suzhou 16 Dalian 17 Guiyang 18 Kunming 19 Changsha 20 Urumqi

Among all communities across the country, Chenzhou, Hunan province and Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, HubeiProvince were the top two in terms of average spend per customer, with the number reaching 8,226 yuan (approx. US$1,239) and 6,687 yuan (approx. US$1,007), respectively, far higher than the overall average spend per customer. Third to tenth places went to Zhuhai, Zhaoqing, Fuxin, Putian, Hanzhoung, Chaoyang, Qinzhou and Shigatse, withaverage spend per customer ranging from 4,205 yuan (approx. US$633) to 4,850 yuan (approx. US$731). The purchasing power in theminority autonomous prefectures should not be underestimated as they held three places among the top 20.

3. Burberry remains the country's favorite brand

The top selling brands overall were Burberry, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Dolce&Gabbana and Chanel.

However, obvious differences existed between different cities. In Beijing, Moncler was the bestselling brand, while in Shanghai, Hermes, which was barely mentioned in other cities, proved to be the best seller. Philipp Plein was favored by Shenzhen buyers, while Emporio Armani sold best in Chongqing.

4. Male buyers spend more in fashion field

This year saw a huge increase in the average sale among men for fashion items, outspending the women. Male shoppers preferred the casual style of Armani Jeans and the avant-garde fashion style of Philipp Plein, while women remained with traditional luxury brands represented by Valentino, Dior and Chanel.

Contact:

Wang Fang

+86-755-8356-2704

fang.wang@xiu.com